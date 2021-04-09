Megastar Chiranjeevi watches Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab with his family in Hyderabad; See PHOTOS

Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is the official Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink.

It is well known that Megastar Chiranjeevi and power star Pawan Kalyan share a special bond and they are very close among the celebrities from the Tollywood industry. As Pawan Kalyan is making a come back to films after 2 years with Vakeel Saab, social media is filled with congratulatory messages to the actor and Twitter is flooded b=with positive reviews by the fans and movie buffs. Now, Chiranjeevi is spotted along with his family at a theatre in Hyderabad and they all watched Vakeel Saab.

The megastar himself shared some photos on his Instagram space and captioned them, “howtime #vakeelsaab”. Directed by Venu Sriram the film has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj plays a key supporting role. Shruti Haasan plays an important role in the film. It was released today on the big screens amidst huge expectations.

See photos here:

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

