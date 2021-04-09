Megastar Chiranjeevi watches Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab with his family in Hyderabad; See PHOTOS
It is well known that Megastar Chiranjeevi and power star Pawan Kalyan share a special bond and they are very close among the celebrities from the Tollywood industry. As Pawan Kalyan is making a come back to films after 2 years with Vakeel Saab, social media is filled with congratulatory messages to the actor and Twitter is flooded b=with positive reviews by the fans and movie buffs. Now, Chiranjeevi is spotted along with his family at a theatre in Hyderabad and they all watched Vakeel Saab.
The megastar himself shared some photos on his Instagram space and captioned them, “howtime #vakeelsaab”. Directed by Venu Sriram the film has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj plays a key supporting role. Shruti Haasan plays an important role in the film. It was released today on the big screens amidst huge expectations.
See photos here:
Also Read: Pooja Hegde says she is a big fan of popular sitcom Friends; Watch VIDEO as she enjoys the show with popcorn
Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Koratala Siva directorial Acharya. With Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, Acharya has Ram Charan in an extended cameo, while Pooja Hegde is rumoured to be playing the love interest of Ram Charan. The teaser of the film was released recently and it received a tremendous positive applaud. The film is all set to hit the big screens on May 14. Other than this, Chiranjeevi has the Tollywood remake of Lucifer in his kitty. It is expected that more updates about the film will be revealed by the makers soon.