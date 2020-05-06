As Megastar Mammootty and his wife Sulfath celebrate their 41st wedding anniversary, fans pour in wishes

Mollywood star Mammootty and his wife Sulfath Kutty are celebrating their 41st wedding anniversary today.

Amid the lockdown imposed by the central government, Mollywood Megastar Mammootty and his wife Sulfath are celebrating their 41st wedding anniversary at home. Social media has been flooding with wishes for the star and his wife with fans congratulating them both. It will only be fair to say that the duo’s classic love story would give major couple goals. Mammootty’s son and popular actor Dulquer Salmaan had also mentioned during several occasions that his parents’ love story is extraordinary.

He also mentioned during interviews that it worries them both if they don’t communicate for a while. It is also being reported that the megastar keeps his wife updated even during the shooting. Mammootty and Sulfath tied the knot in 1979. When they both got married, Mammootty wasn’t a popular star and he had appeared in only a couple of movies. During several occasions, Mammootty had mentioned that his wife is his best friend.

On the work front, Mammootty was last seen in Mamangam. The periodic drama set in the 17th century narrated the story of ‘Chavers’ (suicide warriors) of feudal Kerala and their attempts to get over of the Zamorin ruler. Mammootty was seen as the lead actor Malabar. The film was in soup after the former director Sanjeev Pillai was sacked by the makers. The filmmaker was deported even though half of the film was finished. While M Padmakumar of Joseph fame was roped in as the film’s new director, actor-director Shanker Ramakrishnan penned the screenplay by adapting Sanjeev’s story.

