Megastar Rajnikanth returns home after successful heart surgery

Megastar Rajnikanth has returned home after undergoing successful heart surgery. Rajnikanth was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on Thursday after an episode of giddiness. Following this, the actor was suggested to under carotid artery revascularization surgery by doctors. And now, on Sunday, Rajnikanth returned home after being discharged.

A few hours back, the megastar took to his official Twitter handle and shared the news with fans and netizens. Rajnikanth posted a picture of him in his house and tweeted it with the caption, “Returned home”, followed by a folded hands emoji. He was admitted to Chennai’s Kauvery hospital on Thursday, 28th October. "He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery Revascularisation”, said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder, and Executive Director, in a statement. "The procedure was performed successfully today (October 29) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days," Dr Selvaraj had added.

In December 2020, Rajnikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad for fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion. According to a report by IANS, the actor had said that doctors have advised him that fluctuating blood pressure would affect his transplanted kidney.

Take a look at Rajnikanth’s tweet:

A few days back, Rajnikanth received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in New Delhi for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu presented the superstar with the award at the 67th National Film Awards. The actor had tweeted that he had watched his yet-to-be-released movie 'Annaatthe' with his grandson on Wednesday. Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Annaatthe is all set to release for Diwali, Novermber 4. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

