Megham: Hey Sinamika's romantic track featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari to release on 10 February

Dulquer Salmaan will next play the lead in Brinda’s directorial Hey Sinamika. Fans are waiting for the film and are also enjoying the tracks from the romantic comedy. Bringing the music lovers another treat, the makers will be releasing another romantic number titled Megham. This latest song will feature Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hyderi. This will be the first time these two will share screen space.

Informing the fans about the song, Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Twitter "Valentine’s Day comes early this year! On Feb 10th celebrate love with the full video of the romantic single #Megham where @aditiraohydari and I am paired for the first time. #MeghamSingle releasing Feb 10th”.

The makers have released two songs from the film which are Achamillai and Thozi that have managed to impress the listeners. Megham is also expected to get the same response.

Helmed by Brinda, Hey Sinamika has Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari alongside Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. The project has been bankrolled by Jio Studios and Global One Studios. The storyline of the film goes to show the life of a married couple where the wife is done with her stay-at-home husband and is looking for divorce. Cinematography for the film has been done by Preetha Jayaraman and Radha Sridhar has edited the project.