Megham Karukkatha: Latest track from Dhanush's musical comedy Thiruchitrambalam to release on July 15

Movie buffs are counting the days to witness Dhanush's magnetic screen presence in theatres once again with his much-awaited musical comedy Thiruchitrambalam. This melodious drama will be available in cinema halls from 18th August this year. Getting the fans excited for their next, the makers will be unveiling the second single from the film soon. Titled Megham Karukkatha, the song will be presented to movie lovers this Friday, July 15.

Announcing the thrilling news, the Maaran actor tweeted, "Enjoyed writing this song. Hope you all like it. Megham karukkadha 2nd single from #Thiruchitrambalam from July 15 !" Prior to this, the first track from the flick Thaai Kelvai featuring Dhanush and Nithya Menen made quite an impression on the audience.

Check out the post below:

Directed by Mithran Jawahar, this project will further see Raashii Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar as the leading ladies and Dhanush will be seen romancing all three in Thiruchitrambalam in different capacities. The team introduced Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Raashii Khanna's characters with special posters, giving us an idea about their roles.

Meanwhile, Bharathiraja and Prakash Raj also are doing prominent roles in Thiruchitrambalam. The film's music and background scores have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography has been performed by Om Prakash. Meanwhile, Prasanna GK has taken care of the editing department of the flick.

In the meantime, Dhanush is in the US right now for the promotion of his Hollywood action film, The Gray Man. Helmed by Avengers: Endgame director duo Anthony and Joe Russo, the venture has Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as the primary leads.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nagesh Kukunoor says 'theatrical releases are only for big films' as he opens up on Good Lukh Sakh