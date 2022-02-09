Megham Song Poster: Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari are here to celebrate love; Check Out

Dulquer Salmaan fans are all excited to see the Malayalam star in Brinda’s directorial Hey Sinamika. The film that stars mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead has also made headlines due to its catchy numbers. After Achamillai and Thozhi, the makes are geared up to drop another romantic number titled Megham. Dulquer Salmaan has outed another song poster for the melodious track.

The poster has Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari sharing an infectious laugh and their chemistry is electrifying. The announcement post was captioned, “Valentine's day vibe ON, celebrate love this week with the romantic rock single #Megham / #Alalegase arriving tomorrow ft @aditiraohydari and Me!”

Check out the post below:

Yesterday, the Salute star took to Twitter to inform the fans that Megham will be available to listeners from 10 February , near Valentine’s day. This will be the first time that Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari will share screen space.

This romantic drama has been directed by Brinda and talks about the life of the married couple. After being together for 5 years, the wife wants to get rid of her stay-at-home husband for good. Jointly backed by Jio Studios and Global One Studios, cinematography for Hey Sinamika has been handled by Preetha Jayaraman.