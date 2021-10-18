Meghana Raj announces her comeback to films on late Chiranjeevi Sarja's birthday

Meghana Raj announced her comeback to films after 2 years of her husband's Chiranjeevi death. She will be returning to films with Vishal's upcoming untitled project produced by Chiranjeevi's best friend and director Pannaga Bharana.

Yesterday, on Chiranjeevi Sarja's second birth anniversary, Meghana announced this big news of comeback to movies. Sharing a series of pictures with Pannaga Bharana and debutant director Vishal, Meghana wrote, "No other day could have been better, no other team could have been better ITS UR BIRTHDAY, ITS OUR DREAM This is for YOU CHIRU! If not for Panna i dont know if i wld have even thought about this.. im truly home now Its OFFICIAL CAMERA ROLLING ACTION!"

This movie will mark the return of Meghana to movies after 2 years. After her husband sudden demise in 2020 and the birth of her son Raayan, she took a break from work.

Chiranjeevi Sarja died on June 7, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack. Meghana welcomed a baby boy, Raayan Raj Sarja, in October 2020. Yesterday, on the occasion of his birthday, Meghana dedicated a photoshoot, which was all things royal and perfect.