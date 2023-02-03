Meghana Raj drops a throwback moment with late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja; See PIC

Meghana Raj took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback moment with her late husband Chiranjeevi. The selfie shows the couple flaunting happy smiles, looks like from a throwback vacation. She captioned the post a blue "heart." Meghana tied the knot with the Kannada actor on 2 May 2018. Before they entered matrimony, the couple was in a relationship for around 10 years. After being married for 2 years, they welcomed their firstborn on October 22, 2020.

Meghana Raj is a popular actress in the Kannada film industry. The actress is quite popular on social media and often shares pics with her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja and glimpses of her little boy Raayan. Now, she shared an adorable pic with Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Take a look at the pic here:

Meghana Raj, the popular actress was 5 months pregnant when her husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away. The popular actor, who is best known for his work in Kannada cinema, breathed his last on June 7, 2020, following a massive cardiac arrest. The untimely demise of her husband has left a Meghana Raj completely shattered, but the actress has been staying strong for their little son, Raayan.

Meghana Raj recently opened up about her thoughts of marrying again and said, "There is a group of people who advise me to get married. There is also a group of people who say you should be happy with your son. So, who should I listen to?" She then added, "Chiranjeevi always said that no matter what the world says, listen to your heart. I haven’t asked myself that question about marriage yet."

Upcoming film

Chiranjeevi Sarja's close friend and director Pannaga Bharana wanted to do a film with him. However, it could not be so. Now, the filmmaker decided to do a film with his better half, Meghana Raj. The project will mark her comeback to movies after 2 years.