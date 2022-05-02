Meghana Raj drops throwback pic with late Chiranjeevi Sarja & pens emotional note on their wedding anniversary

Actress Meghana Raj Sarja shared a nostalgic picture with her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja on their wedding anniversary. She also penned an emotional note, which read, "The only reason will ever forgive god is because i know he needs your guidance to make sure he does the right thing to Raayan and me….Happy anniversary baby ma."

Looks like it was a morning selfie, as one can see, Chiranjeevi holding a coffee cup in a hand and posing as Meghana clicked a pic. Fans are showering anniversary wishes for the couple and also calling Meghana the strongest woman. Meghana tied the knot with the Kannada actor on 2 May 2018. Before they entered matrimony, the couple was in a relationship for around 10 years. After being married for 2 years, when Meghana was six months pregnant, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away due to heart attack. She welcomed her firstborn on October 22, 2020, and named Rayaan Raj Sarja.

Meanwhile, on the work front, on Chiranjeevi's birthday, Meghana Raj announced her comeback to films after 2 years. She will be returning to films with Vishal's upcoming untitled project produced by Chiranjeevi's best friend and director Pannaga Bharana.

Meghana Raj Sarja will star in the action-drama, Buddhivantha 2, with Upendra as the protagonist. This M Jayaram's directorial also has Sonal Monteiro and Srinagar Kitty in the lead role. Guru Kiran has scored the music for the project.

