Meghana Raj gets teary eyed as she remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja at their son Raayan's name ceremony; SEE VIDEO

Late Chiranjeevi Sarja and his actress-wife Meghana Sarja's baby boy has been named 'Raayan Raj Sarja'. Meghana recently took to Instagram and shared some adorable photos and a video from their son's grand name ceremony. Actress Nazriya Nazim was also present at the event that is currently the talk of the town.

Sharing a video of Raayan's name ceremony, Meghana also penned a heartfelt note and expressed how she wants their son to grow up and be like his father Chiranjeevi Sarja. Also, one can see, their little bundle of joy is looking adorable in every frame and as he is surrounded by the Sarja family.

The note read, "As a mother it is important that i do things which is the best for my son… why not have the best of both worlds like how his parents enjoyed… people irrespective of their cast or religion have prayed for him … have prayed for our families… it is only fair that we ask blessings from all the gods above… it was important for me to do this both ways… cause his father, our king believes that humanity matters above everything! Celebrate the best of both traditions! Spoken like a true king! Raayan (Sanskrit), the name also belongs to all religions… different versions, different pronunciations, but one solid meaning! Presenting our pride… our prince… our Raayan Raj Sarja! My baby, u will grow up to be like ur father, he loved people for who they are, and the kind of good work they do for humanity… not for what background they belonged to. He is a giver… he is already proud of you! Amma and appa love you! Its time to RULE!"

Click on the link to watch the video

Check it out below:

Meghana Raj and late Chiranjeevi Sarja's baby boy turned 6 on April 22, 2021. The actress has been treating us with adorable photos of their son that are only spreading love and happiness on social media.

Also Read: Meghana Raj's latest post for brother in law Dhruva Sarja is all about family love and support