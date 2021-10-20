Meghana Raj opens up about processing grief after Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise

One of the most loved and talented Kannada actors, Chiranjeevi Sarja suffered a massive heart attack on June 7 last year. Months after the unfortunate incident, his actress-wife Meghana Raj Sarja delivered a baby boy at a private hospital in October 2020. However, processing the grief and dealing with everything around when she completely wanted to shut herself was not an easy phase for Meghana Raj.

In a recent interview, Meghana said that being a celebrity, it is 10 times worse when it comes to processing grief. "This is a good question. The point when I wanted to shut off, when I didn't want to see anyone, was the time everybody wanted to be around me. That was the most difficult part for me. The minute I stepped out of the house, people would come up to me with concern. They were trying to say things that they thought would make me feel better, but they made me feel worse," the actress opened up in an interview with The News Minute.

She further added, "I told myself that I had to deal with it because I didn't have a choice. It's true that people in the public eye have it 10 times worse when it comes to processing grief. People say that they draw their inspiration from Meghana, she's like this, she's like that...that, in itself, is a pressure. To look positive all the time."

Meghana Raj further continued saying how what people would think about, was the breaking point for her.

"There have only been two people who have seen the worst and best of me. That is Chiru and my mother," she stated during the same interview.

Meanwhile, the actress has announced her comeback to films. She will be seen in an untitled project produced by Chiranjeevi's best friend and director Pannaga Bharana.