Meghana Raj pens heartfelt message for brother in law Dhruva Sarja: Smile just like how our Chiru does

On Dhruva Sarja's birthday yesterday, Meghana Raj shared a beautiful picture with her brother-in-law on Instagram.

Dhruva Sarja celebrated turned a year older yesterday and fans across the country sent him best wishes on social media. However, one of the sweetest wish came from late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj. On Dhruva Sarja's birthday yesterday, Meghana Raj shared a beautiful picture with her brother-in-law on Instagram. She also penned a sweet birthday wish for him. "The way u stand strong beside me is the way i will always stand beside you forever! Promise! My dear birthday boy... i wish only happiness for you... smile just like how our Chiru does... Happiest birthday BIL," she captioned it. This picture is sure to bring a smile on your face.

Ahead of his birthday, Dhruva also requested his fans not to visit his house to celebrate his birthday. His tweet in Kannada translates, "Fans are the ones who feed us. You come to our house every year for our birthday. Your admiration is indescribable. We all know about the developments this year. There is no celebration anywhere. I find it hard to ask you not to visit our house. Please wish from wherever you are. Your wishes protect me. Jai Anjaneya."

Meanwhile, Meghana shared a beautiful picture of her from the baby shower ceremony. She placed Chiranjeevi's cutout next to her and wrote, "My two most special beings.. this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA."

