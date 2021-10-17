Meghana Raj pens a heartfelt note to late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja as she shares regal PHOTOS
Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's birth anniversary is being celebrated today. His wife Meghana Sarja penned a heartwarming note along with regal stills from a special photoshoot, hours ahead of his birth anniversary.
Meghana Raj shared a throwback photo with Chiranjeevi and called him her guiding light at the end of the tunnel. She wrote, "At the end of Tribulations is always Triumph. A trial by fire is the path to achieve great things and that trial is never easy. When all hope fades, when life seems still there will always be a light at the end of the tunnel. For me that light is Chiru. My journey is towards that light to grow brighter. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAR HUSBAND. MY LIFE MY LIGHT."
Meghana also shared a few stills from her special photoshoot, where she played as queen and Chiranjeevi as a king. Meghana can be seen as a lovestruck queen who can be seen admiring the painting of her prince charming in the photos.
For the uninitiated, Chiranjeevi Sarja died at the age of 39 at a hospital in Bengaluru on June 7, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. Chiranjeevi Sarja was a popular actor in the Kannada industry and is the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. After being in a 10-year relationship with Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana Raj married the actor in 2018. She welcomed her son in October last year as her husband died when she was 5-month pregnant.Advertisement
Credits: Meghana Sarja instagram
