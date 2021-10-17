Meghana Raj pens a heartfelt note to late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja as she shares regal PHOTOS

Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's birth anniversary is being celebrated today. His wife Meghana Sarja penned a heartwarming note along with regal stills from a special photoshoot, hours ahead of his birth anniversary.

Meghana Raj shared a throwback photo with Chiranjeevi and called him her guiding light at the end of the tunnel. She wrote, "At the end of Tribulations is always Triumph. A trial by fire is the path to achieve great things and that trial is never easy. When all hope fades, when life seems still there will always be a light at the end of the tunnel. For me that light is Chiru. My journey is towards that light to grow brighter. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAR HUSBAND. MY LIFE MY LIGHT."