Meghana Raj REACTS on re-marrying rumours after Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise

Meghana Raj, the Kannada actress, has been fighting the hard phase ever since her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja untimely demise. He suffered a massive heart attack and breathed his last at the age of 39 on June 7, 2020. Meghana was five months pregnant with their first child. Although, after his demise, there were rumours of her second marriage, the actress never reacted to them. Now, in an interview, Meghana Raj opened up if she ever thought of getting married after Chiranjeevi's demise.

Meghana Raj was asked if she would get married again. She said, "There is a group of people who advise me to get married. There is also a group of people who say you should be happy with your son. So, who should I listen to?"

She then added, "Chiranjeevi always said that no matter what the world says, listen to your heart. I haven’t asked myself that question about marriage yet. One thing Chiru left behind was the way a person should live. So I don’t think about what will happen tomorrow. Or never think what my life will be like after a couple of days.”

Meghana tied the knot with the Kannada actor on 2 May 2018. Before they entered matrimony, the couple was in a relationship for around 10 years. They now have a son named Raayan Raj Sarja, who is almost 2 years old.

Meghana Raj recently resumed work a year after giving birth to her son, Raayan Raj Sarja, in October 2020. is waiting for the release of her upcoming film, Budhivanta 2. She is also one of the judges on a dance reality show.