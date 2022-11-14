Meghana Raj 'recreates pic' like late Chiranjeevi Sarja with his friends and shows memories last for lifetime

Meghana Raj is an active celebrity on social media. She often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on her Instagram handle. The actress is currently enjoying her vacation in Thailand with friends and blessing our feed with some of her adorable pictures. Now, she recreated a memory of Chiranjeevi with her friends and showed memories are for life always. Meghana Raj took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic with her friends as she recreated Chiranjeevi Sarja's photo from the same location. She recreated the photo of Chiranjeevi with her friends as they posed at the same location in Thailand. Sharing the pics, Meghana wrote,"CREATE. RECREATE.REPEATSwipe left for magic!#knocturnals#nightingales #justus@lebuahotelsresorts."

Take a look at Meghana Raj's pic here:



A few days ago, Meghana also took to her Instagram handle and posted a few sneak peeks from her recent vacay to Thailand. Posing in a white top and a big sun hat, she captioned the post, "KOH SAMU." Meghana Raj further shared a picture with her girl gang and also some local food. Fans flooded the comment section with messages.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise Recently, Meghana was seen remembering her late husband, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja on his 41st birthday and shared an adorable pic on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy birthday my happiness! No matter what, no matter who… not one… not two… the reason I smile Is only for you… my dearest husband CHIRU… I LOVE YOU! #ChiranjeeviSarja." Meghana Raj, the popular actress was 5 months pregnant when her husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away. The popular actor, who is best known for his work in Kannada cinema, breathed his last on June 7, 2020, following a massive cardiac arrest. The untimely demise of her husband has left a Meghana Raj completely shattered, but the actress has been staying strong for their little son, Raayan.