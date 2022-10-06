Meghana Raj relives memories with late Chiranjeevi Sarja on Dhruva Sarja's birthday

Meanwhile, Dhruva Sarja and his better half Prerana Shankar recently welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl. Sharing the good news with the fans, the actor dropped an Instagram post that read, "Blessed with beautiful daughter...Normal Delivery...Thanks to our doctor. Jai Hanuman."

Today, Dhruva Sarja is celebrating his 34th birthday and wishing her brother-in-law, Meghana Raj Sarja took to the story section of her Instagram account and posted a throwback photo of the two with the late Chiranjeevi Sarja. The three smiled as they posed for a group photo, captioned, "Happy Birthday Bil! @dhruva_sarjaa."

On the work front, Dhruva Sarja has collaborated with director A P Arjun for the forthcoming action entertainer Martin. The movie marks the return of the successful actor-director combo. The project was initially slated to release by September this year. However, it got pushed as the filming could not be completed in the estimated time.

Additionally, Dhruva Sarja with also headline filmmaker Prem S' next tentatively titled DS6. This yet-to-be-named venture is being backed by the KVN Productions banner.

On the other hand, speaking with Pinkvilla for their Woman Up Season 3, Meghana Raj opened up about how she came to terms with her husband's sudden demise, "These things are hard to take in, I didn't accept it all. Then the first thing that came to my mind was I have a baby and I need to protect it. That was the very first motherly instinct that came to me. And the next thing I did was to call up my gynecologist and tell her this has happened, please come here. So somehow, I read this somewhere that when you are carrying, every time a mother goes through a trauma, the baby starts helping the mother deal with it, internally also. Honestly, till date also I'm trying to figure out how I'm trying to get through every day so I can't give you a definite answer on what I do and how it is."

