Meghana Raj remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja on his death anniversary with an emotional note: You & me for eternity

On the second death anniversary of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, his wife Meghana Raj Sarja remembered him with an emotional post.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jun 07, 2022 11:37 AM IST  |  9.8K
Meghana Raj remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja on his death anniversary with an emotional note
Meghana Raj remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja on his death anniversary with an emotional note: You & me for eternity
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Today, on the death anniversary of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, his wife Meghana Raj Sarja took to her Instagram handle and remembered him with an emotional post. She shared a throwback pic with Chiranjeevi in a traditional avatar and penned a note, "You and me … for eternity,  the ONE and ONLY LOVE YOU." Fans are showering love in the comments.

Taking to Instagram, Meghana wrote, "You and me … for eternity, there never was one like you, and there will be none like you… YOU, CHIRU… the ONE and ONLY LOVE YOU." 

One of the most beloved actors of the Kannada film industry, Chiranjeevi Sarja left for a heavenly abode on June 7, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack. He collapsed at his home and was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru. The doctors tried to resuscitate him, but it was too late. Meghana Raj was 6 months pregnant when Chiranjeevi passed away. 

Take a look at Meghana's post here:

Meghana tied the knot with the Kannada actor on 2 May 2018. Before they entered matrimony, the couple was in a relationship for around 10 years. They now have a son named Raayan Raj Sarja, who is almost 2 years old.

Meghana also revealed that she still talks to him thinking he's around in a conversation with Pinkvilla. Every single day I think he is around and I do talk to him," expressed Meghana as he remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Meghana revealed that her baby was the first thing that came to her mind after hearing the confirmation news of Chiranjeevi's death from the hospital. She said, "These things are hard to take in, I didn't accept it all. Then the first thing that came to my mind was I have a baby and I need to protect it. That was the very first motherly instinct that came to me. And the next thing I did was to call up my gynecologist and tell her this has happened, please come here."

Also Read: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Meghana Raj on tough times post Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise & finding human resilience

 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!