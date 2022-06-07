Meghana Raj remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja on his death anniversary with an emotional note: You & me for eternity
On the second death anniversary of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, his wife Meghana Raj Sarja remembered him with an emotional post.
Today, on the death anniversary of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, his wife Meghana Raj Sarja took to her Instagram handle and remembered him with an emotional post. She shared a throwback pic with Chiranjeevi in a traditional avatar and penned a note, "You and me … for eternity, the ONE and ONLY LOVE YOU." Fans are showering love in the comments.
Taking to Instagram, Meghana wrote, "You and me … for eternity, there never was one like you, and there will be none like you… YOU, CHIRU… the ONE and ONLY LOVE YOU."
Take a look at Meghana's post here:
Meghana also revealed that she still talks to him thinking he's around in a conversation with Pinkvilla. Every single day I think he is around and I do talk to him," expressed Meghana as he remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja.
