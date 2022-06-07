Meghana Raj remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja on his death anniversary with an emotional note: You & me for eternity

Today, on the death anniversary of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, his wife Meghana Raj Sarja took to her Instagram handle and remembered him with an emotional post. She shared a throwback pic with Chiranjeevi in a traditional avatar and penned a note, "You and me … for eternity, the ONE and ONLY LOVE YOU." Fans are showering love in the comments.

Taking to Instagram, Meghana wrote, "You and me … for eternity, there never was one like you, and there will be none like you… YOU, CHIRU… the ONE and ONLY LOVE YOU."

One of the most beloved actors of the Kannada film industry, Chiranjeevi Sarja left for a heavenly abode on June 7, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack. He collapsed at his home and was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru. The doctors tried to resuscitate him, but it was too late. Meghana Raj was 6 months pregnant when Chiranjeevi passed away. Take a look at Meghana's post here: