Meghana Raj remembers late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja with a beautiful post: Just Us

Meghana Raj took to her Instagram account and dropped an old picture with her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. These two are all smiles as they pose for a selfie captioned, "Just us". For the unversed, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 2020, when his actress-wife Meghana Raj was 5-months pregnant.

