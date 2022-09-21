Meghana Raj remembers late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja with a beautiful post: Just Us
Meghana Raj recalls the good old days by sharing a picture with her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja.
Meghana Raj took to her Instagram account and dropped an old picture with her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. These two are all smiles as they pose for a selfie captioned, "Just us". For the unversed, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 2020, when his actress-wife Meghana Raj was 5-months pregnant.
Credits: Meghana Raj Sarja Instagram
