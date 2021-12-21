Meghana Raj Sarja admires festive lights with son Raayan ahead of Christmas; PIC

Actress Meghana Raj Sarja has shared an endearing click with son Raayan Raj Sarja. The mother-son duo can be seen admiring the Christmas lights in the picture that she captioned as, “Love.. life.. and .... Christmas! Miracle month”. Little Raayan can be seen enjoying the Christmas festivities while in his mom’s arms. The actress is often seen sharing updates with her little bundle of joy on the social media.

Check out the picture below:

Talking about her work life, Meghna Raj Sarja has an interesting movie lineup for 2022. Firstly, she will be a part of director Sajin Lal’s upcoming drama, Zebra Varakal. The film that also stars actor Sheelu Abraham in the lead is expected to release on 13 March 2022.

She will also be a part of R Gurudath directorial action flick titled Nagarjuna. The film will see Upendra Rao as lead and is slated to hit the silver screens on 18 March 2022.

Also, she has another project Vannethum Munpe in her kitty. Helmed by filmmaker Sudev, the film is likely to be out by 23 October 2022. The drama also stars Sreejith Vijay as lead.