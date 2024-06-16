Meghana Raj Sarja bumps into Manjummel Boys actor Balu Varghese; recalls 'Maad Dad' days

2024 is proving to be a golden year for the Malayalam film industry. Mollywood has witnessed multiple big hits this year, including Bramayugam, Avesham, Aadujeevitham, and Manjummel Boys, among others. As Manjummel Boys continues to earn praise, this time, actress Meghana Raj also shared her thoughts on Manjummel Boys. She praised her co-actor, Balu Varghese, from the Revathy S. Varma-directed Maad Dad.

Posting a recent picture with Varghese, Raj wrote, “Still remember how nervous u were during #maddad days! So proud of u! Wishing u more and more success! #manjummelboys!!!!” She added a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes and a love emoji at the end of the caption too.

The Mullamottum Munthiricharum actress further penned about her excitement, meeting Balu Varghese after all these years, saying, “It’s amazing to get to meet u after so many years @balu_varghese”

When Meghana Raj Sarja bumped into Manjummel Boys actor Balu Varghese

For the unversed, Balu Varghese played the role of Sixen in the Chidambaram-directed Manjummel Boys.

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a 2024 Malayalam survival thriller film based on a true event, written and directed by Chidambaram.

It made history as the first Malayalam film to gross over ₹200 crore, setting multiple box-office records and becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

Alongside Varghese, the film includes an ensemble cast featuring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal Jr., Ganapathi S. Poduval, and others.

More about Balu Varghese

Balu Varghese last appeared in the 2024 Malayalam comedy-drama Nadikar, alongside Tovino Thomas, Divya Pillai, Soubin Shahir, and others.

Balu Varghese is collaborating with Ann Sheetal from Ezra on a passionate love story named ‘1 Princess Street’. Zimayon directs the film, which he also co-wrote with Praveen Bharathy and Tuttu Tony Lawrence.

Apart from the Manjummel Boys actor, the film features Archana Kavi, Harisree Ashokan, Shammy Thilakan, Vanitha Krishnachandran, and others in key roles.

‘1 Princess Street’ is produced by Maqtro Motion Pictures in collaboration with UBA Films, Rain N Shine Entertainment, and Kirthana Movies. The film features Arjun Accot as the cinematographer, Ayoob Khan as the editor, and Prince George as the music director.

More about Meghana Raj

Tatsama Tadbhava was Raj’s last on-screen appearance alongside Kannada actor Prajwal Devaraj in 2023.

Megahna Raj is gearing up for her next Buddhivanta 2, directed by Samantha D’Souza.

