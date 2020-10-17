Meghana Raj Sarja calls Chiranjeevi Sarja her world; Shares PHOTO on his birth anniversary

Meghana Raj Sarja took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of Chiranjeevi Sarja on his birth anniversary while calling him her world.

On the birth anniversary of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary, his wife Meghna Raj Sarja has shared a photo of the late actor on her Instagram and expressed her love for Chiranjeevi. In the photo, Chiranjeevi Sarja can be seen smiling radiantly. Sharing the photo, Meghana wrote, “Happy Birthday My World! @chirusarja I LOVE YOU! Forever and Always!” Fans of Chiranjeevi took to the comments section and expressed how they all are missing the actor.

This comes after she shared photos from her baby shower which was arranged by her family and friends. She took to her Instagram space and shared photos from the function, which was attended by her close friends and family. Sharing the photo, she wrote how her husband wanted the baby shower to happen and so she did it the same way he wanted it. In the photos, Meghana was seen in Green Kanjeevaram saree, while her husband’s life size cutout was seen next to her.

The actor passed away in Bengaluru a couple of months back due to heart attack. He was 39. Chiranjeevi Sarja’s death had left everyone shattered across Karnataka. It was revealed by the makers of Rajamarthanda, in which Chiranjeevi Sarja played as the lead actor, that they will release a special tribute song on his birth anniversary which happens to be today. The actor’s introduction song for the film will be revealed today.

