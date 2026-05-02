Meghana Raj Sarja confirms Jailer 2 casting on wedding anniversary with late Chiranjeevi Sarja: ‘Feel you in every step I take’

On the occasion of what would be the 8th wedding anniversary of her and Chiranjeevi Sarja, actress Meghana Raj Sarja has shared a rather emotional post remembering her late partner. She also confirmed her return to Tamil cinema with her latest casting in the upcoming sequel of Jailer, Jailer 2, starring her dream collaborator, who she calls ‘the god of Indian cinema,’ actor Rajinikanth. Alongside her post, the star attached a bunch of photos of herself and her late husband from their happy days together.

Meghana Raj Sarja remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja on their wedding anniversary

Taking to her Instagram account to share a new post, Meghana Raj Sarja recalled the day she and Chiranjeevi Sarja united as one and promised to be together back in 2018, “This anniversary is not just a date, Chiru… it’s a feeling. The day we decided that your dreams and mine would no longer be separate—that we are one. I feel you in every step I take… like you’re closer to God, yet even closer to me—living through me, becoming me in ways words can’t explain.”

She reminisced about their relationship and how they once dreamed of working with Rajinikanth, “You worshipped him! And you made me meet the god of Indian cinema in a way I didn’t even dream of! A film with the ONE AND ONLY, RAJINI SIR! (sic)” Finally, she reveled in the happiness of having fulfilled a collective dream of theirs, “Today, I hope I’ve brought alive what we once dreamed together. Because this success, this milestone, this film… belongs to you. Happy Anniversary, my Babyma (red heart emoji).”

Check out the photos below:

The actress shared photos of herself and her son with the great actor, as well as an autograph he gave, addressed to her dear ‘Chiru.’ Their fanship towards the superstar can be seen in photos from the past.

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