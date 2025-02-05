Meghana Raj Sarja on returning to Malayalam cinema after a long hiatus of 8 years; ‘The inevitable has happened…’

Meghana Raj Sarja is all set to return to the screen after a long break of eight years. The Malayalam actress, who got married and embraced motherhood during this time, is currently busy filming her next project after her last one in 2016. Recently, the actress opened up about her comeback, explaining how she has been managing work alongside her motherhood duties.

Speaking with ETimes, Meghana revealed that filming the upcoming political drama, starring Suresh Gopi in the lead, felt like coming back home. She called her return an inevitable move and expressed gratitude for the warm reception she received the moment she stepped onto the set.

Meghana said, “The inevitable has happened, and I’m back on the sets of my latest film. This film also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, with whom I’ve worked before. When I stepped onto the set after so many years, everyone was incredibly warm and welcoming. So, it truly felt like coming home.”

Continuing the interview, Meghana added that while she is back at work, her family—especially her son—will always remain her top priority. The actress admitted that she is still working on finding the perfect balance between her personal and professional life.

She also reflected on her 23-year-long career, recalling how, at a young age, she portrayed roles beyond her years, including that of a mother. Meghana stated that she has never shied away from experimenting, and now, balancing motherhood and work is another such challenge.

In her words, “Now we’ve found a rhythm that works. Raayan is happily pampered by my parents while I’m able to focus on projects like this one.”

For the unversed, Meghana was married to the late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja until his untimely demise in June 2020.