Meghana Raj Sarja shares a nostalgic PIC with late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja; Fans call them 'Fav couple'

Actress Meghana Raj Sarja took to social media and shared a nostalgic picture with her late husband and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. In awe of the stunning photo, fans termed these two their 'favourite couple'.

Meghana tied the knot with the Kannada actor on 2 May 2018. Before they entered matrimony, the couple was in a relationship for around 10 years. After being married for 2 years, they welcomed their firstborn on October 22, 2020. However, as luck would have it, Chiranjeevi Sarja suffered a major cardiac arrest and left for a heavenly abode at the young age of 39 on June 7, 2020.

Ever since the demise of her husband, Meghana Raj Sarja has been trying to keep things normal for their son, Raayan Raj Sarja. Speaking at Pinkvilla's Woman Up Season 3, as a special guest, the actress revealed how she managed to bounce back from this unfortunate incident. She revealed that her baby was the first thing that came to her mind after hearing the confirmation news of Chiranjeevi Sarja's death from the hospital. He also added, "Every single day I think he is around and I do talk to him," expressed Meghana as he remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja."

Coming to her next release, Meghana Raj Sarja will star in the action-drama, Buddhivantha 2, with Upendra as the protagonist. This M Jayaram's directorial also has Sonal Monteiro and Srinagar Kitty in the lead role. Guru Kiran has scored the music for the project.

