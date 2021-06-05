Meghana Raj Sarja shares throwback photos with Chiranjeevi and family ahead of his death anniversary

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away due to cardiac arrest on June 7 last year.

Fans of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and his wife Meghana Raj Sarja are doing every possible thing under the sun to bring a smile on the face of Meghana and her family. While they have been sharing photos and memories of Chiranjeevi, as the day of his death anniversary is nearing, we can see more photos and posts about Chiru on social media. Meghana, who often shares throwback photos with Chiru, took to her Instagram story and shared a couple of throwback photos with Chiru and their family.

In the photos, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana can be seen hugging each other along with the rest of their family members. The elated fans shared the photo across all social media platforms and it went viral in a jiffy. Before this, Meghana shared a photo with Chiru from their vacation. She has also been sharing photos of their little one.

Recently, Meghana shared photos of her baby as he turned 6 months. She called him ‘Simba’ and stated that his father would be so proud of him. Before this, Chiranjeevi's wife took to Instagram and shared some happy moments with her family and her baby. She also unveiled the trailer of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s film Rajamarthaanda along with their child. Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away due to cardiac arrest on June 7 last year. The unfortunate demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja came as a huge shock for the film fraternity and his family.

