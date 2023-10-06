Meghana Raj Sarja shares video of son dancing to uncle Dhruva Sarja’s song Karabu; wishes him on birthday

Dhruv Sarja is one of the most talented young faces in the Kannada film industry. The actor debuted with the 2012 film Addhuri, and has not turned back since. The actor has featured in films like Bahaddur, Bharjari and Pogaru, which have gone on to become fan favorites.

The actor celebrated his 35th birthday on 6th October, with his family and loved ones. Meghana Raj Sarja, his sister-in-law, took to social media to wish Dhruva on his birthday, where she also shared an absolutely heartwarming video of Dhruva dancing with her son Raayan. The uncle-nephew duo were seen dancing to the song Karabu from Dhruva’s 2021 film Pogaru. She also wrote in the caption:

“Now u know who teaches Dhruva his dance moves! Happy Birthday chikkappa!”

Check out the video below:

Meghana Sarja on the work front

Meghana Sarja was last seen in the film Tatsama Tadbhava, which was helmed by Vishal Atreya. The film also featured Prajwal Devaraj, Aravind Iyer, Girija Lokesh, Rajshri Ponnappa and many more. The music for the film was composed by Vasuki Vaibhav, known for films like French Biriyani and Law.

The actress will next be seen in Buddhivantha 2, which is a sequel of the 2008 film by the same name. The film is also said to feature Upendra, and Sonal Monterio, and is helmed by Jaidhev.

Dhruva Sarja on the work front

Dhruva was last seen as a lead in the 2021 film Pogaru. It featured Rashmika Mandanna, Sampath Raj, Dhananjaya, Chikkanna and many more, and was helmed by Nanda Kishore.

The actor will next be seen in Martin, an action thriller film helmed by AP Arjun. The film was written by Dhruva’s uncle Arjun Sarja. Additionally, the film also features Vaibhavi Shandilya, Sukrutha Wagle, Chikkanna, Nawab Shah, and many more. The film will reportedly release by the end of this year.

