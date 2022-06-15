Meghana Raj Sarja's little bundle of joy remembers dad Chiranjeevi Sarja in the most adorable way; WATCH

Actress Meghana Raj Sarja is a mother to her little bundle of joy Raayan Raj Sarja. A doting mother to her two-year-old, the star keeps posting adorable snippets of their lovely mother-son time on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped another cute video, where Raayan was seen repeating 'amma' again and again after his mother. However, when Meghna Raj Sarja says amma at the end, the little one replies with 'appa' instead of 'amma', leaving his mom amused. The post was captioned, "Here we go...AGAIN! #sonshineseries #chiranjeevisarja #raayanrajsarja."

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

Meghana Raj Sarja also keeps sharing throwback photographs with her late husband and former actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja. The netizens love to see the beautiful memories of the couple.

For the unversed, after a courtship of around a decade, Meghana Raj Sarja got married to the Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja on the May 2, 2018. Post enjoying life as husband and wife for 2 years, their firstborn was delivered on 22nd October 2020.

However, their picture-perfect life was suddenly disrupted as Chiranjeevi Sarja suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on 7 June 2020. He left for a heavenly abode at the young age of 39.

Meghana Raj Sarja has been trying to put on a brave face for her son even after the untimely demise of her husband. Talking as a special guest at Pinkvilla's Woman Up Season 3, the actress explained how she managed to overcome this shaking incident. She revealed that her baby was the first thing that came to her mind after hearing the news of hubby Chiranjeevi Sarja's passing from the hospital. She added, "Every single day I think he is around and I do talk to him," expressed Meghana as he remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja."

Also Read: Rajamarthanda Sambhalisu Song Out: Chiranjeevi Sarja as a romantic hero in soothing track is a treat to fans