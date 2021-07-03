Meghana Raj shares an adorable moment of her son enjoying his 'Appa' late Chiranjeevi Sarja's song; Video

Meghana Raj, the wife of Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, shared an adorable video of her eight-month-old son Jr Chiru enjoying his Appa’s song. Meghana Raj is very active on social media and often makes it a point to keep her fans updated regarding herself and her son.

Meghana took to social media and shared a video, where Chiru can be seen enjoying his father's Chiranjeevi Sarja's song with utmost focus. He also seems to be liking every beat and step of his dad in the song. Sharing the video on Instagram, Meghana wrote, “This was not planned… he was super intrigued by the keys and was happily tapping away… all smarty pants that he is, hit the right buttons and his favourite song of appa’s started playing… he insisted i play it again and again… and I happily obliged! So there you go! HAPPY FATHER’S DAY! #chiranjeevisarja #JrC #simba.”

For the uninitiated, Chiranjeevi Sarja died at the age of 39 at a hospital in Bengaluru on June 7, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. Chiranjeevi Sarja was the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. Meghana Raj, who married the actor in 2018, welcomed a son in October last year and she frequently shares pictures with her baby.

Credits :Meghana Raj Instagram

