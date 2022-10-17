Meghana Raj shares an emotional post on husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary; See PIC

Meghana Raj , the popular actress was 5 months pregnant when her husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away. The popular actor, who is best known for his work in Kannada cinema, breathed his last on June 7, 2020, following a massive cardiac arrest. The untimely demise of her husband has left a Meghana Raj completely shattered, but the actress has been staying strong for their little son, Raayan. Today, Meghana took to her official Instagram page and shared an emotional post, on the occasion of her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary.

The actress shared a lovely throwback picture, which was clicked at their wedding ceremony on her official Instagram page, on the occasion of her Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary. “Happy birthday my happiness! No matter what, no matter who… not one … not two… the reason I smile Is only for you… my dearest husband CHIRU…. I LOVE YOU! #ChiranjeeviSarja,” the loving wife captioned her post. Meghana Raj’s birthday message for her late husband is now receiving so much love from both their industry friends and colleagues.

When Meghana Raj opened up about dealing with the huge loss

In Pinkvilla’s Woman Up Season 3, Meghana raj had extensively spoken about how Chiranjeevi Sarja’s untimely demise shattered her. According to the actress, it was extremely hard for her to come to terms with the huge loss. However, the actress decided to stay strong for their baby, who has always been the biggest priority for both her and Chiru, ever since she got pregnant. While speaking about dealing with her husband’s death, Meghana Raj revealed that her motherly instinct kicked in at the right time, and her only priority after that was to protect the baby at any cost.

The actress fondly remembered how excited Chiranjeevi Sarja was when he got to know that they are expecting a baby. Meghana Raj revealed that Chiru had predicted they are going to have a son, right after he received the good news. She also added that it is her new role as a mother that is keeping her sane, today.

