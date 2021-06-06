Meghana Raj shares a beautiful candid throwback photo with Chiranjeevi Sarja ahead of his death anniversary

One of the most beloved actors of the Kannada film industry, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020 due to heart attack.

Meghana Raj Sarja and her family are keeping themselves strong and smiling ever since Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away. The star wife has been posting happy photos of their little son and memories of Chiranjeevi on Instagram. Ahead of his first death anniversary, the actress has shared a beautiful throwback candid photo of herself with Chiranjeevi and captioned it, "US MINE.' Meghana Raj Sarja has been doing everything possible to bring a smile to the face of Chiranjeevi Sarja's family and fans.

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, due to a massive heart attack and the void is hard to fill. The Kannada star's sudden demise left the entire film industry in a state of shock. Recently, on her birthday, Meghana shared a heartwarming video of Jr. Chiru trying to talk and touch his father's photo frame. Captioning the video, she wrote, "Our miracle...forever and always! #JrC #chiranjeevisarja."

Take a look:

Also Read | Meghana Raj Sarja shares throwback photos with Chiranjeevi and family ahead of his death anniversary

In an interview with Times Of India, Meghana then recalled the last words of Chiranjeevi to her. "All I remember is that in the brief moment that he had regained consciousness at home, he had told me, 'Neen yenu tension togobeda, yenagolla nanige.' (Don't get tensed. Nothing will happen to me). Those were his last words to me," she said.

Chiranjeevi and actress Meghana dated each other for 10 years. Meghana got engaged to him on October 22, 2017, and tied the knot a year later in 2018.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×