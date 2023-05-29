Meghana Raj shares heart touching pic posing with Chiranjeevi Sarja as son Raayan attends first day at school

Kannada actress Meghana Raj can't be any prouder as Chiranjeevi Sarja and her little munchkin Raayan attended his first day at the play school. It is indeed a proud and emotional moment for her as she shared it on social media. The comment section of the post got instantly filled with some heartwarming messages for little Raayan.

Sharing some oh-so-adorable pictures of their son Raayan, the proud mommy wrote, "Once we become a parent it's not just the children crossing milestones but us as parents too! And today happens to be one such special day! Raayan's very first day of school! I simply can't put the emotions I went through in words... his very 1st step towards education, knowledge and most importantly life lessons...Need All ur good wishes and blessings for our little one."

Check out Meghana Raj Sarja's post below:

Earlier, Meghana Raj Sarja had dropped a cute video of Raayan trying to learn new words like 'Papa' and 'dada'. Indeed, their little son's pictures and videos on Meghana's Instagram Instagram feed are a treat to watch.

Meghana and Chiranjeevi Sarja got married in 2018 after 10 years of relationship. They welcomed their first child, Raayan Raj in October 2020.

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, due to a massive heart attack. Meghana was five months pregnant at the time of Chiranjeevi's demise.

During an exclusive with Pinkvilla, Meghana Raj opened up about her thoughts and how she wanted to stay strong for their son during Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise. She said "For me, from that moment, my child became my priority. And I know how important the child is to Chiru as well. I remember he was more excited than me when I said I'm pregnant. He was like 'oh my God', I'm going to get a son, that's was the first thing he said. I'm like I just told you I'm pregnant and you are already deciding the gender. I think that motherly instinct played a huge role in me being sane today."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MCForever: Meghana Raj shares a memorable photo with late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja on wedding anniversary