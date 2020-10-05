  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Meghana Raj shares PHOTOS from her baby shower; Says it was late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's wish

Looking at the photos, one cannot help but miss Chiranjeevi Sarja. In the photos, Meghana can be seen in Green Kanjeevaram saree, while her husband’s cutout was seen next to her.
35453 reads Mumbai
Meghana Raj shares PHOTOS from her baby shower; Says it was late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's wishMeghana Raj shares PHOTOS from her baby shower; Says it was late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's wish
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s actress-wife Meghana Sarja took to her Instagram space and shared photos from her baby shower, which was attended by her close friends and family. Sharing the photo, she wrote how her husband wanted the baby shower to happen and so she did it the same way he wanted it. Looking at the photos, one cannot help but miss Chiranjeevi Sarja. In the photos, Meghana can be seen in Green Kanjeevaram saree, while her husband’s cutout was seen next to her.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “My two most special beings this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA” The unfortunate demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja is still a huge shock for the entire film fraternity and his family. It goes without saying that Chiranjeevi Sarja's family will never recover from the loss but they are doing everything best possible and giving themselves all possible reasons to smile. Before this, Chiranjeevi's wife took to Instagram and shared some happy moments with her family.

See her post here:

Also Read: RRR: SS Rajamouli's period action drama's shoot to resume from October 5?

In the photos, Meghana Raj was seen along with her family and Chiranjeevi Sarja's photo frame behind. The actor passed away in Bengaluru a couple of months back after suffering a heart attack. He was 39. Chiranjeevi’s death had left everyone shattered across Karnataka.

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana demands apology from Indrajit Lankesh for naming late actor in drug scandal
Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana shares moments with family and pens a heartfelt note for the late actor
Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj pens a heartbreaking note: Our little one is your precious gift to me
Chiranjeevi Sarja Demise: Netizens pray for three months pregnant Meghana Raj's well being
Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj breaks down while hugging her husband for the last time; WATCH
Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj's PHOTO with the entire family leaves his fans in tears
Anonymous 45 minutes ago

I'm feeling so bad for her.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement