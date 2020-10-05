Meghana Raj shares PHOTOS from her baby shower; Says it was late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's wish

Looking at the photos, one cannot help but miss Chiranjeevi Sarja. In the photos, Meghana can be seen in Green Kanjeevaram saree, while her husband’s cutout was seen next to her.

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s actress-wife Meghana Sarja took to her Instagram space and shared photos from her baby shower, which was attended by her close friends and family. Sharing the photo, she wrote how her husband wanted the baby shower to happen and so she did it the same way he wanted it. Looking at the photos, one cannot help but miss Chiranjeevi Sarja. In the photos, Meghana can be seen in Green Kanjeevaram saree, while her husband’s cutout was seen next to her.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “My two most special beings this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA” The unfortunate demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja is still a huge shock for the entire film fraternity and his family. It goes without saying that Chiranjeevi Sarja's family will never recover from the loss but they are doing everything best possible and giving themselves all possible reasons to smile. Before this, Chiranjeevi's wife took to Instagram and shared some happy moments with her family.

In the photos, Meghana Raj was seen along with her family and Chiranjeevi Sarja's photo frame behind. The actor passed away in Bengaluru a couple of months back after suffering a heart attack. He was 39. Chiranjeevi’s death had left everyone shattered across Karnataka.

