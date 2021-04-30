Meghana Raj writes an emotional post & shares throwback pic with Chiranjeevi Sarja; Says I love you, Come back

Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on June 7, 2020, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Meghana and Chiranjeevi’s son recently turned 6 months.

In an emotional post, Meghana Raj shared a throwback photo of herself and her late husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja from their vacation in Paris. The photo shows Meghana and Chiranjeevi posing for a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower. In 2019, Meghana and Chiranjeevi shared a series of photos from their Europe trip. This is not the first time that Meghana is sharing Chiranjeevi’s photo after his demise. From time to time, she keeps sharing throwback photos.

Sharing the precious photo from her album, Meghana wrote, "I love you! Come back (sic)," with a heart emoticon. For the unversed, Chiranjeevi Sarja died of a massive cardiac arrest on June 7 last year. Recently, Meghana shared photos of her baby as he turned 6 months.

Meanwhile, she recently helped Jr Chiru reveal the trailer of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Rajamarthanda. Videos of the former actress holding her baby in her lap while holding his finger and helping him play the trailer went viral on social media last week. Before revealing the trailer, Meghana shared a video of the baby for the first time and officially introduced him to her fans. Calling the baby her ‘Simba’, she said that Chiranjeevi would be proud. The unfortunate demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja came as a huge shock for the film fraternity and his family. Before this, Chiranjeevi's wife took to Instagram and shared some happy moments with her family and her baby.

Credits :Instagram

