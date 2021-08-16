Meghana Raj's latest post for brother in law Dhruva Sarja is all about family love and support

Dhruva Sarja recently made an announcement about his upcoming film titled, Martin. Directed by AP Arjun, the film is said to be a college-based entertainer and fans are super excited to know what's in store for them. Well, Dhruva Sarja is getting support and best wishes for his new film on social media. Sister-in-law and Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana also took to Instagram and wished Dhruva good luck for his new film.

Meghana never fails to extend her support for her family members and she has done it yet again. Be it on birthdays or movies releases, Meghana Raj has always expressed her love for family on social media. On Dhruva Sarja's birthday last year, Meghana Raj had posted a photo with her brother-in-law on Instagram and wrote, "The way u stand strong beside me is the way i will always stand beside you forever! Promise! My dear birthday boy... i wish only happiness for you... smile just like how our Chiru does... Happiest birthday BIL."

Today as Arjun Sarja turns a year older, Meghana shared a photo of Jr Chiru having a cute moment with his uncle and we are all hearts.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the shooting for Martin will begin in Karnataka on August 17 and is slated to release next year, 2022. Dhruva Sarja's Martin will be wrapped up by December this year.

