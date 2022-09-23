Meghana Sarja drops a photo of son Raayan's quality time with uncle Dhruva Sarja

Meghana Sarja is active on social media and keeps on dropping glimpses of her time with her baby boy Raayan. Her latest Instagram post features her brother-in-law and late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's younger brother Dhruv Sarja holding her little bundle of joy. She captioned the post, "My babies!" The uncle lovingly plants a kiss on little Raayan's cheek. Earlier, she took to the photo-sharing app and dropped a throwback photo with her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. This love-filled selfie was captioned, "Just us".

For the unaware, Chiranjeevi Sarja left for a heavenly abode on 7 June 2020, after suffering a heart attack. Actress-wife Meghana Raj was 5 months pregnant with their first child when he passed away. The couple tied the knot on 2 May 2018. Before taking the plunge, these two were in a relationship for around a decade.