Meher Ramesh celebrates birthday with Chiranjeevi and team Waltair Veerayya, Mahesh Babu pens special wish

Director Meher Ramesh, who will work with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the highly-awaited drama, Bhola Shankar has turned a year older. Marking the occasion, the Megastar, filmmaker Bobby and the team of their forthcoming drama, Waltair Veerayya celebrated the birthday on the sets of the movie. Some photos of the cake-cutting ceremony have made it to the internet where Meher Ramesh can be seen posing with Chiranjeevi.

Superstar Mahesh Babu also penned a lovely birthday post on Twitter, "Happy birthday @MeherRamesh! Wishing you the best year ahead! "The director also posted a few photographs of the celebration on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "My birthday with Dear @Sekharmasteroff and celebrated in the presence of Dear Boss ANNAYYA."

Waltair Veerayya preview

Now, coming back to Waltair Veerayya, the makers recently unveiled the gripping preview of the movie. The video features Chiranjeevi in a lungi, as he smokes bidi, flaunting his massy avatar.

Made under the direction of Bobby, the cast has Shruti Haasan on board as the female lead, along with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a significant role. Financed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore will also be seen in prominent roles in the film, along with others. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored the tunes for the film, and Arthur A Wilson is cranking the camera.

Bhola Shankar

As mentioned earlier, Chiranjeevi will work with the director Meher Ramesh in Bhola Shankar. He will be seen sharing screen space with National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as his sister, and Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading Lady. In addition to this, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej will also play crucial roles in the film, along with others.

