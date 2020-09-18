Meher Ramesh took three years to work on the Telugu remake of Vedalam starring Chiranjeevi?

The news reports state that director Meher Ramesh took three years to come up with his version for the Telugu remake of Vedalam with Chiranjeevi in the lead.

The latest news reports about megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film with Meher Ramesh states that the director took three years to work on the project. The news reports state that the director Meher Ramesh took three years to come up with his version for the Telugu remake of Vedalam starring Chiranjeevi. The superstar Chiranjeevi will reportedly essay the lead in the upcoming Telugu remake of the Tamil drama, Vedalam. The news reports about the much awaited Meher Ramesh directorial state that AK Entertainments is backing the project.

The news reports also add that director Meher Ramesh narrated the script to the megastar who was very impressed by the narration. Chiranjeevi featured in the magnum opus called Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. This film was helmed by Surender Reddy. The blockbuster also featured Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. Chiranjeevi is also looking forward to complete work on his film called Acharya. The Chiranjeevi starrer is helmed by ace director Koratala Siva. This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks of the film industry. The film will reportedly have a social message as its central theme. The makers of the much awaited drama did not reveal the central theme of the film yet.

The first look of the Koratala Siva directorial was unveiled recently, and the fans thoroughly loved it. Chiranjeevi enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. Many fans and followers of the superstar took to their social media to share their thoughts about Acharya's first look.

Credits :tollywood net

