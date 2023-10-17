Mehreen Pirzada REACTS to media terming her marital rape sequence in Sultan of Delhi as a ‘sex scene’

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse

Mehreen Pirzada recently made her OTT debut in Sultan of Delhi, alongside actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Vinay Pathak, and more. The actress featured in some bold scenes in the series by acting in some rape sequences and enacting some lip-lock scenes as well.

Soon, the internet took it up and many started creating trolls and many media deeming the scene as some usual ‘sex scene’ from a movie or series. The actress recently took it to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle and reacted to this.

Mehreen Pirzada’s official tweet

The actress criticized how the media deems these scenes as something like sex clips, rather than seeing the horrendous act that is occurring in the lives of millions of women worldwide. She said, “There was a scene in Sultan Of Delhi that depicted a brutal Marital Rape. It pains me to see that a serious issue like Marital Rape has been described by many in the media as a “Sex Scene.” This trivializes something that is a serious issue that many women the world over are currently dealing with.”

She added, “It disturbs me that a certain section of the media and people on social media have picked upon this, these people should understand that they have sisters and daughters too and I pray to god they never have to go through such trauma in their own lives as just the thought of such brutality and violence against women is repugnant.”

The actress also shared how she has to do justice to the art and job she does by committing to a story’s narrative even though the acts in the story may not be palatable.

Mehreen Pirzada on the professional front

The model-turned-actress started her film journey in 2016 with the Telugu language film, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha alongside Nani and later on in the Hindi film Phillauri.

The actress was last seen in the Telugu movie F3: Fun and Frustration starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, and Tamannaah Bhatia in leading roles. The film directed by Anil Ravipudi was a commercial hit as well. The actress is next set to feature in a Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie called Spark.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

