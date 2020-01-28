Mehreen Pirzada reveals Ashwathama is inspired by an incident happened with Naga Shaurya's friend in Mumbai

During a recent interview, Mehreen Pirzada, the lead actress of Naga Shaurya's Ashwathama, opened up about the film being inspired by the real incident. The film deals with real topics like woman safety and violence.

The upcoming Telugu film Ashwathama starring Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada in lead roles is one of the much-awaited films. Ever since the makers of the film released the first teaser, Ashwathama has set high expectations among the audience. Directed by Ramana Teja, the film is based on a serial killer and is inspired by a horrifying incident happened with Naga Shaurya's friend in Mumbai. The film deals with real topics like woman safety and violence. During a recent interview, Mehreen, the lead actress of the film opened up about the film being inspired by the real incident.

“The story was loosely inspired by an incident happened to actor Naga Shourya’s friend in Mumbai. That incident was the trigger point. Taking this as a peg, the story has been woven with fictional elements keeping audiences preferences in mind,” the actress revealed during an interview. The actress further revealed about how it is not necessary to tweet about such topics on social media.

Revealing about her role in the film, the stunner said, "I help the hero in achieving his mission. There is no comedy. He is a man on a mission. The poster and the trailer tell a lot about the film."

