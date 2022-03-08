Mehreen Pirzada ups the hotness quotient as she slays in red beachwear at Dubai vacay; PICS

F3 star Mehreen Pirzada is currently vacationing in Dubai. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared some scorching pictures from her vacay. Posing in red swimwear, standing amidst the pool, Mehreen captioned the stills as, "When you have the whole pool to yourself." You will not be able to take your eyes off this Southern beauty. The star keeps sharing such captivating photos from her personal regime on social media.

Mehreen Pirzada will play the lead in Anil Ravipudi’s directorial comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration. The sequel to the 2019 outing F2: Fun and Frustration also features Venkatesh, Varun Tej, and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. This laughter ride has been delayed multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will finally hit the theatres on 27 May.

Check out the post below:

Apart from F3, Mehreen Pirzada is also speculated to shared screen space with Radhe Shyam star Prabhas in Maruthi’s next tentatively titled Raja Deluxe. The actress has earlier worked with the filmmaker on Manchi Rojulachaie and Mahanubhavudu. Touted as a romantic comedy, Prabhas is said to romance three heroines in the film. Mehreen Pirzada is said to play one of the leading ladies in the film. The other two characters are likely to be portrayed by Malvika Mohanan and Sreeleela. Although nothing is official yet, an announcement regarding this venture is expected on the occasion of Holi.

Also Read: Ishq Mein Hoon Song Out: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde look breathtaking in Radhe Shyam's ballroom romantic track