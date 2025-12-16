Is Mehreen Pirzadaa getting married? Know the truth here!

Mehreen Pirzadaa is a popular actress who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Punjabi films. Earlier today, on December 16, 2025, the celebrity took to her Instagram stories to slam those spreading misinformation about her marital status. She condemned those who linked her to an unknown person. Read on to know what she said.

Mehreen Pirzadaa clears the air around her marriage

Actress Mehreen Pirzadaa has been silently working her way to the top when she got to know that she is married to a person she hasn’t even met. Now, after two years of staying silent on the issue, she finally took to her Instagram stories and slammed all those sharing false narratives about her.

In her lengthy note, she expressed, “Nowadays, it's bizarre how misinformation can spread without any repercussions for it. I have stayed shut about this for 2 years, but because of constant harassment, I choose to speak up today.” Naming a publication, she stated that she has been wrongly linked to an unknown person whom she doesn’t even know and has never even interacted with.

Mehreen Pirzadaa's Instagram post:

The Phillauri actress further claimed that someone hacked into her Wikipedia and tried to get his 2 minutes of fame. Setting the record straight, she stated, “I’m not married to anyone. But trust me when I do decide to, I promise you the whole world will know.”

Soon after she penned her two cents on the issue, the actress was bombarded with support online. Her brother, actor Gurfateh Pirzada, also showed his support to her by sharing her post on his social media and condemning the false reporting.

More about Mehreen Pirzadaa

For the unknown, Mehreen Pirzadaa entered into the acting realm with her debut in 2016 with the Telugu film, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha. A year later, she stepped into Bollywood by sharing screen space with Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, and Suraj Sharma in Phillauri. The same year, she made her Tamil debut with Nenjil Thunivirundhal.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty nail it, goosebumps guaranteed