Mehreen Pirzadaa shares happy PICS as she reunites with F3 family amidst breakup news with Bhavya Bishnoi

Tollywood actress Mehreen Kaur Pirzada recently left her fans stunned as she called off her engagement with politician Bhavya Bishnoi. The actress got engaged with Bhavya in Jaipur this year and within a few months, they have parted ways for the reasons best known to them. Mehreen released a statement recently on having no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi. Her statement read: "Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It's a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends."

Amidst the breakup news, Mehreen Pirzada has shared a couple of photos as she joins Varun Tej and others for the shooting of their upcoming film F3. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Back with my favourite #F3 family #itslaughingtime #blessed #fun." One can see in the photos, the stunner is looking pretty as always in a pretty mini dress that she teamed with a belt. F3 is a sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada reprising their roles from the previous film.

F3 is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Comedian and actor Sunil is the latest addition to the team and will be playing a pivotal role in F3. Sai Sriram has been roped in as the cinematographer and Devi Sri Prasad is on board for the film's music.

Credits :Instagram

