Meiyazhagan teaser OUT: Karthi and Arvind Swamy's film tells story of lovable bromance as former plays a loud avatar

By Goutham S
Updated on Sep 07, 2024  |  06:51 PM IST |  2.2K
Karthi and Arvind Swamy are all set to be featured together as cousin brothers for the film Meiyazhagan, slated to release on September 27, 2024. The movie directed by C Premkumar has finally unveiled its teaser which is brilliantly outlined as a feel-good flick.

The upcoming film is bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika. The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Rajkiran, Sri Divya, and many more in key roles.

Check out the teaser for Karthi & Arvind Swamy starrer Meiyazhagan here:


Credits: YouTube (Think Music India)
