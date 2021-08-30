Men's Fashion: Sharp fitted suit to pulling off a hoodie look, Yash's style reflects his strong personality

Kannada star Yash with his role as Rocky bhai in KGF: Chapter 1 managed to win millions of hearts. The actor is creating waves not only in Kannada cinema but even among the Hindi speaking audience. The Pan-India star has always managed to grab eyeballs with his strong personality. His signature style statement has equally been the talking point.

Be it at the airport or celebrating festivals with family at home, Yash's style reflects his strong personality. There have been so many times when he gave us major fashion moments where he oozed style in the ethnic wear, striped suit or keeping casual in hoodie and denim. He is one of the few male actors in the South Indian industry who has got the style. When it comes to men's fashion, a lot of them have upped their game and Yash is among them.

Saniya Sardhariya, Yash's personal stylist also revealed to us that Yash likes sharp fitted suits and he just cannot step out without a watch and sunglasses. "Yash has a very strong personality, extremely masculine. So my focus is always on what works or suits his persona rather than following trends blindly. He likes a sharp fitted suit and has a thing for good watches, shoes and shades."

Today, let's take a look at Yash's style that is all about brands, accessories and keeping it stylish:

As Yash says, "My style is a part of my personality, my attitude. My style is a part of me.." Every look of him speaks volumes about the same. His bearded and long tresses look, after the release of KGF: Chapter 1 is now his signature style.

He can carry even a simple tee in the stylish way possible.

He is stylish than anyone in Bollywood and this look of him in a well-fitted striped suit is proof.

He can pull off any look effortlessly and of course, not stepping out without his sunglasses.

He is a style icon and one of the most dapper looking men out there.

No matter what outfit, he can slay it with panache. This photo has got our hearts.

This is what every guy out there should have it in their wardrobe- white denim and a hoodie.