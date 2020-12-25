Merry Christmas 2020: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu share photos of their decked up X Mas trees; Take a look

Taking to their social media spaces, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu shared photos of their Christmas trees while wishing their fans and followers.

While wishing their fans on the occasion of Christmas, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu shared photos of their Christmas tress and extended their heartfelt wishes to their fans and followers. In the photo shared by Mahesh Babu, a fully decorated Christmas tree was seen in the foreground, while his children Sitara and Gautam were seen in the background. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi was seen standing next to his Christmas tree in his ever stylish avatar.

As soon as the photos of the Tollywood biggies came up online, their fans took to the comments section and conveyed their wishes too. Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The social drama has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. Makers of Acharya recently restarted the shooting process and it is going on a fast pace. He also has the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer in his pipeline.

See the Tweets here:

Merry Christmas to all of you! Spread some cheer... Let this be a beautiful day of giving and sharing. Wishing you all peace, love, and joy! pic.twitter.com/Z92nF6hC35 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 25, 2020

#MerryChristmas to all! Hope the magic of Christmas fills joy and laughter in our lives.May the holiday season recharge us for a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/BC10I1b3rf — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 25, 2020

Also Read: Tuck Jagadish: Nani's killer expressions in intense first look sets high expectations; Film out in April 2021

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Patta, which is also a social drama. The film has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×