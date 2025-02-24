Mersal OTT release: Here's where to watch Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee's blockbuster action thriller as it returns to theaters
Here’s everything you need to know about Vijay starrer Mersal ahead of its re-release in theaters.
Mersal is a Tamil action thriller that originally hit the big screens in 2017. Directed by Atlee, the film became a blockbuster hit, thanks to Thalapathy Vijay's electrifying screen presence. As Mersal is set for a re-release in theaters across Tamil Nadu on March 28, here's where you can watch the movie online.
Where to watch Mersal
Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal is currently streaming on multiple OTT platforms including JioHotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can watch the film online on any of these platforms.
Official trailer and plot of Mersal
A series of kidnappings involving medical staff occur in Chennai. The police arrest Dr. Maaran, believing he is responsible. During interrogation, he reveals that the victims caused a young girl's death through medical negligence. However, the truth shocks everyone - Maaran is actually Vetri, a magician who looks like him.
Vetri’s mission is to expose corrupt doctors. Years ago, Daniel Arokiaraj and Arjun Zachariah performed an unnecessary C-section on his mother, leading to her death. When his father, Vetrimaaran, confronted them, they had him killed. Vetri, presumed dead, survived and learned magic to seek justice.
Maaran soon discovers the truth and joins Vetri. They swap places to deceive Daniel. Vetri kills Daniel’s nephew before confronting Daniel himself. After a fierce fight, he electrocutes Daniel, ending his reign. Injured, Vetri is revived by Maaran but gets arrested. Before prison, he exposes medical corruption. Later, he hears about another death due to negligence. Using his magic tricks, he escapes. Meanwhile, Maaran takes charge of the Indian Medical Council, while Vetri continues his fight for justice.
Cast and crew of Mersal
Mersal, directed by Atlee, features a screenplay by V. Vijayendra Prasad and S. Ramana Girivasan. The film is inspired by Apoorva Sagodharargal and is produced by N. Ramasamy, Hema Rukmani, and N. Murali.
It stars Vijay in the lead role, along with S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nithya Menen. The cinematography is handled by G. K. Vishnu, while Ruben takes charge of the editing. Meanwhile, the film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman.
