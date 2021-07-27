Methil Devika confirms & opens up on her divorce with Mukesh: Could not understand him even after eight years

Popular Malayalam couple, Mukesh and Devika have parted ways after 8 years of their marriage. Methil Devika has finally confirmed the news stating Mukesh is a good man but not a good husband and that she is not able to understand him even after living together for 8 years. She has also confirmed filing a divorce petition and has already initiated legal proceedings by sending a notice to Mukesh through her lawyer in Ernakulam.

Speaking to the media, Methil Devika confirmed reports on their divorce and said that they would remain good friends even after separation. "I have filed the divorce petition. Mukesh didn’t reveal his stance on the matter. The reason behind the divorce is personal. I am going through a tough situation after taking this decision. So I request all to allow me to overcome this peacefully," Devika was quoted by Mathrubhumi.

"I’m not interested to defame him. There is no need to connect his personal issues with his life as a politician and actor. I don’t need to part away from him angrily," added Devika.

She was also asked to react over domestic violence allegations on Mukesh, to this she cleared, "I didn't raise domestic violence allegations against Mukesh in my divorce petition. I’m not interested to react to political allegations."

Since Mukesh also has a political life, Methil Devika revealed that she was forced to explain on their divorce to avoid any controversy.

Meanwhile, reportedly, actor and politician Mukesh has stated that he has not received any legal notice regarding their divorce.

