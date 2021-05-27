MeToo accused and Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu conferred with ONV Award; Parvathy calls out award jury

Parvathy in a long Instagram post expressed her anger on giving the prestigious award to MeToo accused and Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu.

Singer and VO artist Chinmayi Sripaada, many times has called out Tamil lyricist and poet Vairamuthu after the #MeToo movement in 2018. Actress Parvathy has now slammed the jury of the prestigious ONV Award for honouring Vairamuthu with the award. Parvathy in a long Instagram post expressed her anger on giving the prestigious award to MeToo accused and Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu.

Calling it an immense disrespect, she wrote, "17 women have come out with their stories. We don’t know how many more have been wronged. There seems to be enough whataboutery to continue wronging those who are wronged. Only to uphold the reputation of those in power. Nothing is more important than humanity. If you come at me with the art vs artist debate, let me tell you that for me the humanity of the person creating the art is the only thing I’d choose to look at. I can live without the “art” of those who hollow out lives with absolute impunity. How do you justify this? #adoorgopalakrishnan and the jury who decided to the accused Vairamuthu this honour."

In the other news, Vairamuthu is being slammed by the netizens for his song titled ‘En Kadhala’ (my lover). The video shows a teenage girl, played by 16-year-old child artiste Anikha Surendran who falls in love with a poet and is at least more than twice her age.

The latest song is a part of a 100 song project by Vairamuthu titled Naatpadu Theral.

