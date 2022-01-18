MG Ramachandra Rao's dream project Ponniyin Selvan motion poster out; To be made as pan Indian film

Tamil superstar and politician MG Ramachandra Rao's dream project Ponniyin Selvan is all set to be made at a grand scale as a movie and web series by filmmaker Ajay Pratheeb. On the birth anniversary of the late actor, which is January 17 three posters were released.

In a bid to fulfil MGR's wish, the posters feature MGR in the two roles - Arulmozhivarman and Vanthiyathevan - which he wanted to portray in his dream project 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

Ponniyin Selvan is a film dedicated to late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and MGR as the directors considers them as his mentors.

K.S. Prasad, Pratheeb has directed numerous ad films and many documentaries for the government and other sectors. His mother Omana has also worked with MGR in a film titled Genova.

Pratheeb said the web series will have 153 episodes in 12 seasons. The film will be released in three parts in two years. Maestro Ilayaraja is composing the music, while art direction and production design are by Sabu Cyril and editing by Antony. 'Baahubali' fame Viswanath Sundaram and Shanmugavel are the visual development directors.

Ponniyin Selvan is the story of a young Chola King who later became famous as Raja Raja Chola. Director Mani Ratnam is also making a movie on this same story with a star-studded cast from all over the Indian cinema. The film is being made in two parts and the first part is waiting for the grand release, which has got postponed due to COVID-19.