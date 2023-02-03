Michael Movie Review: 10 Tweets to read before you watch Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer

Sundeep Kishan's pan India film Michael, directed by Ranjit Jeykodi is out in cinemas. Released on February 3, Michael is getting a decent response on social media. The action-entertainer opened to positive reviews this Friday for its tight screenplay, never-seen-before visuals and Sundeep Kishan's massive transformation in the film. The major plus point of the movie seems to be strength in characterizations. "Literally every frame in the first half looks like an art Hollywood range love story & visuals. @sundeepkishan looks super stylish. 2nd half kuda idhe range lo unte chalu. #Michael," writes a Twitter user on watching the film. While the first half is said to be decent, a movie buff found BGM and music terrific.

Vijay Sethupathi promises a special treat to the audience. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar makes her presence felt in an action role, wherein Varun Sandesh got a meaty role. Sam CS’s background score elevates the rawness. So, if you’re confused about whether to watch Michael or not, here are a few reviews of the audience that will help you decide



This one is your best yet Rana Daggubati, who attended the special screening of Michael yesterday tweeted, "This one is your best yet. My best to the director @jeranjit and the entire stellar cast and crew of #Michael."

The Family Man makers Raj and Dk also wished good luck to Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi ahead of the film's release. The tweet read, "All the best for #Michael today @sundeepkishan ! The hard work and dedication you have put into this film is for everyone to see. May this film take you to greater heights! And with the amazing @VijaySethuOffl by your side… can’t wait to watch this one!."

Sundeep Kishan also took to Twitter and shared a photo with Thalapathy Vijay ahead of Michael's release. Sundeep wrote, "Thank You Dearest Thalapathy for your kind words, love and support for #Michael. Thank you for being so Humble & Inspiring. Love you anna. @Dir_Lokesh presents a @jeranjit film ...#Michael in theatres Tomorrow. #Thalapathy67." Many celebs from the film industry showered love on Sundeep Kishan and his much-awaited film.